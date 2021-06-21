Angola’s Sodiam rakes in nearly $57m from third diamond auction

Angola’s national diamond trading company Sodiam realised $56.64-million from diamonds sold at its third rough diamond auction on June 24.

The diamonds sold were recovered at the Uari, Lulo, Catoca and Luele mines.

It said apart from a diversified pack of special diamonds, a batch of run-of­-mine diamonds from Luele in the Luaxe region, was also made available in all sizes.

The auction, which was held virtually, attracted more than 50 companies.

Sodiam's first tender took place in February 2019 in line with Angola's new diamond marketing policy, while the second took place in December 2019.

The country failed to conduct tenders last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





