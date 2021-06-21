Lucapa sells seven Lulo diamonds for $21.4 mln

Lucapa Diamond has sold seven diamonds from its 40%-owned Lulo diamond mine, in Angola for $21.4 million, representing an average price of $34,548 per carat.

It said the seven diamonds, weighing 620 carats, were offered for sale through a tender organised by Sodiam in Luanda.

Lucapa said the prices achieved for the Lulo diamonds reflect the strong diamond market post the height of the pandemic in 2020, where rough diamond prices have continued to strengthen on the back of low rough supplies and returning consumer demand.

“The exceptional sale result, which is the largest single sale event ever for Lulo, demonstrates the strong demand for unique, large and high-quality natural diamond productions such as those of Lulo and Mothae,” said Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall.

The latest sale brings total sales for the six months of the year to $38.8 million at an average price of $3,275.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





