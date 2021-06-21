Exclusive
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
31 may 2021
Anton Siluanov re-elected as Chairman of ALROSA Supervisory Board
Supervisory Board members also elected members of the Board committees. Two of the three committees are all-independent committees.
Alexey Moiseev, Deputy Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation, remains the Chairman of the Strategу and Sustainability Committee. Other members of the Committee are Aysen Nikolaev, Sergey Ivanov, Maria Gordon (independent director), Evgenia Grigorieva (independent director), Igor Danilenko (independent director), Kirill Dmitriev, Andrey Donets, Vasily Efimov, Sergey Mestnikov, Alexey Noskov (independent director), Vladimir Rashevsky.
The Audit Committee is fully comprised of independent directors, as before. Maria Gordon heads the Audit Committee. Evgenia Grigorieva and Igor Danilenko have been appointed members of the Committee.
Membership of the all-independent HR & Remunerations Committee has not changed. Evgenia Grigorieva (independent director) chairs the Committee. Other members of the Committee are independent directors - Maria Gordon, Dmitry Konov, and Alexey Noskov.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished