Anton Siluanov re-elected as Chairman of ALROSA Supervisory Board

Today News

ALROSA Board members re-elected Anton Siluanov, Minister of Finance of Russia, as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board following the absentee vote on Thursday, June 24. Aysen Nikolaev, Head of the Republic of Yakutia, and Sergey Ivanov, ALROSA CEO, were re-elected as First Deputy Chairman and Deputy Chairman, respectively.

Supervisory Board members also elected members of the Board committees. Two of the three committees are all-independent committees.

Alexey Moiseev, Deputy Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation, remains the Chairman of the Strategу and Sustainability Committee. Other members of the Committee are Aysen Nikolaev, Sergey Ivanov, Maria Gordon (independent director), Evgenia Grigorieva (independent director), Igor Danilenko (independent director), Kirill Dmitriev, Andrey Donets, Vasily Efimov, Sergey Mestnikov, Alexey Noskov (independent director), Vladimir Rashevsky.

The Audit Committee is fully comprised of independent directors, as before. Maria Gordon heads the Audit Committee. Evgenia Grigorieva and Igor Danilenko have been appointed members of the Committee.

Membership of the all-independent HR & Remunerations Committee has not changed. Evgenia Grigorieva (independent director) chairs the Committee. Other members of the Committee are independent directors - Maria Gordon, Dmitry Konov, and Alexey Noskov.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





