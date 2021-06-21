Baselworld is returning in 2022

The watch and jewelry show Baselworld will return in 2022, said its managing director Michel Loris-Melkof.

Following Switzerland’s national guidelines, Baselworld cancelled its 2020 show in January of that year, but its refund policy sparked an outcry from exhibitors, who found it to be less than generous considering the circumstances.

Rolex, Patek Philippe, Chanel, Chopard and Tudor said they would create their own show held in conjunction with Watches & Wonders Geneva.

TAG Heuer, Hublot and Zenith were next to drop the trade show.

Baselworld’s reimagining doesn’t include these luxury brands, however.

In a press conference, Loris-Melikoff said MCH Group will cater to smaller watch, jewelry, and gemstone companies, which it classified as the “mid- to top section” of the industry, as well as “mass brands.”

The show will have room for about 300 brands in 2022, though that number could grow in the future.

Baselworld set to happen March 31 through April 4 in Basel, the dates align with other watch trade shows happening in Geneva, nationaljeweler.com reports.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





