“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
31 may 2021
Rio Tinto sets budget for Star-Orion project
The two companies are involved in a dispute about the ownership of Star-Orion. Rio Tinto is also looking to collect a portion of the $64.4 mn it has already spent on the project between November 2019 and May 2021.
In November 2017 Rio Tinto signed a four-stage, $70.5 mn agreement to earn up to a 60% interest in the project over 7.5 years. Star Diamond however did not agree to enact the JV and took Rio Tinto to court.
The case, which also seeks damages from Rio Tinto, is not likely to be heard until next year. If Star is unable to fund its portion of spending, it risks having its interest in the project diluted.
The two sides are awaiting a court decision on an ‘undertaking’ by Rio Tinto that was heard on June 4 and would determine whether Rio Tinto can call a management committee meeting.
Rio Tinto has completed a 10-hole bulk sampling program at Star-Orion that it says has confirmed confidence in grades at the project.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished