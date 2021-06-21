Exclusive
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
Today
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
31 may 2021
Lucy Platforms announces New Diamond Price List
According to VP Sales & Marketing, Miquel Martinez, the all-new Diamond Price List (DPL™) is the most transparent, objective, reliable, and accurate polished diamond price guide to hit the market in decades. He also asserts that the DPL™, which openly publishes its methodology on the www.thediamondpricelist.com website, has been designed to enhance and make the pricing experience more efficient by using Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, and data science algorithms, with practically no human intervention. Utilizing these technical advancements ensures an optimized price list that reflects the market most accurately and objectively.
Also, The Diamond Price List™ has been developed by an independent, dedicated team of scientists and mathematicians from Lucy Platforms. In conjunction with the Diamond Price List Website launch, a reference calculator mobile application, DPL™ Diamond Price Calculator, is being released and is available for download in the App Store and Google Play for all Apple and Android devices.
The DPL™ Calculator helps simplify and condense the steps a diamantaire must normally take to achieve a final price. In addition, DPL™ will introduce the first-ever, real-time global polished diamond demand and market insights report via its DPL™ Data Insights Platform.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished