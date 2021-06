Lucy Platforms announces New Diamond Price List

Tech company Lucy Platforms has announced the creation of a new diamond price list called the ‘Diamond Price List (DPL™)’. Lucy has a long-term deal to do development work for the diamond marketplace ‘Get-Diamonds.com’, owned by the World Federation of Diamond Bourses.According to VP Sales & Marketing, Miquel Martinez, the all-new Diamond Price List (DPL™) is the most transparent, objective, reliable, and accurate polished diamond price guide to hit the market in decades. He also asserts that the DPL™, which openly publishes its methodology on the www.thediamondpricelist.com website, has been designed to enhance and make the pricing experience more efficient by using Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, and data science algorithms, with practically no human intervention. Utilizing these technical advancements ensures an optimized price list that reflects the market most accurately and objectively.Also, The Diamond Price List™ has been developed by an independent, dedicated team of scientists and mathematicians from Lucy Platforms. In conjunction with the Diamond Price List Website launch, a reference calculator mobile application, DPL™ Diamond Price Calculator, is being released and is available for download in the App Store and Google Play for all Apple and Android devices.The DPL™ Calculator helps simplify and condense the steps a diamantaire must normally take to achieve a final price. In addition, DPL™ will introduce the first-ever, real-time global polished diamond demand and market insights report via its DPL™ Data Insights Platform.