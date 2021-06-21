Exclusive
“I think LGDs will never be a threat to natural diamonds,” asserts Suresh Hathiramani, Managing Director, Facets Singapore
A diamantaire and industry expert with a deep knowledge of the gem & jewellery industry, Suresh Hathiramani is also a GIA trained diamond grader, researcher and writer about all things related to diamonds. His work experience stretches over 45 years...
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
31 may 2021
Art-KARAT plant acquires jewelry retailer ADAMAS
The ADAMAS company, which has 180 stores in more than 70 cities of Russia, and the Art-KARAT plant are among the top 10 market players in terms of revenue. In 2022, the number of stores of the updated network should increase to 250, Art-KARAT reported.
"An acute problem suffered by retail chains now is due to a shortage of assortment and working capital, which has arisen in the conditions of a 50-70% rise in the price of raw materials for jewelry production and harder conditions for interaction between suppliers and sellers. In my opinion, the combination of a trading network and a production operation specializing in highly liquid goods will contribute to the growth of sales and accelerate the movement of working capital. As a result, the buyer will be where there is more choice. In the future, we can talk about creating a leading enterprise in the jewelry industry operating in the domestic market," commented Eduard Utkin, General Director of the Jewellers’ Guild of Russia
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished