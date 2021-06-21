Exclusive
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
Rio Tinto to retain the Argyle Pink Diamonds brand
Rio Tinto said that following the closure of the iconic Argyle diamond mine in November 2020, the miner has been carefully considering options for the future of the renowned Argyle Pink DiamondsTM brand.
Rio Tinto wishes to advise the diamond market that it will be retaining the Argyle Pink DiamondsTM brand within its portfolio of diamond assets and will continue to support market development activities in the coming years.
Argyle Pink DiamondsTM will continue to be available globally through Rio Tinto’s remaining inventory and via the active secondary diamond and jewellery markets.
Built up over 37 years, Argyle Pink DiamondsTM is an iconic Australian brand with significant global reach, providing opportunities for the brand to be sustained beyond the end of mining.
Rio Tinto is committed to the diamond industry, progressing the closure of the Argyle mine, retaining the Argyle Pink DiamondsTM brand, managing its interests in the Diavik mine in Canada and pursuing its ongoing exploration for another world-class diamond ore body.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished