Sociedade Mineira do Cuango doubles diamond revenue

Angola’s Sociedade Mineira do Cuango (SMC) doubled its February revenue to $12 million from 23,000 carats sold compared to $6 million realised a year earlier from 19,000 carats.

The state-owned news agency, Angop quoted SMC chairperson of the management board, Hélder Carlos, as saying that the increase in production and turnover was due to the operational "reengineering" and a new work model developed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also attributed the improvement to strong diamond prices.

SMC is targeting to produce 247,000 carats and revenue of $75 million in the fiscal year 2021.

The company is also projecting the diamonds to be sold at an average price of $350 per carat.



