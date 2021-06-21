Exclusive
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
31 may 2021
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
Gold miners need to get greener to meet 2030 emissions targets
To assess the pace of the greening of gold, Wood Mackenzie’s analysis forecasts the progress of gold miners out to 2030 against the reduction in emissions required to align with the 2°C and 1.5°C targets.
According to estimates, the gold industry emitted over 55Mt of CO2 equivalent in 2019 in scope 1 and 2 emissions, which is approximately 0.2% of total global carbon emissions. Though this is small in comparison to other areas within the energy sector, gold miners must not become complacent in the drive towards a more sustainable mining sector.
Rory Townsend, Wood Mackenzie’s Head of Gold Research said: “Miners who are not striving to reduce their environmental footprints are likely to lose favour among investors and struggle to secure project financing.”
Though several carbon-intensive mines are due to go offline before 2030, recently mine life extensions are materialising alongside the elevated gold price. This might need more aggressive action to reduce emissions to align with the carbon reduction target.
To change the perception of the industry, however, it needs to be a collective effort. This is an opportunity for miners to boost their green credentials, particularly at a time when other asset classes, such as cryptocurrency, are having their sustainability commitments drawn into question, opines Townsend.
The gold industry in the report refers to 339 large-scale gold mines or 60% of the total gold mine supply. Gold production originating from primarily copper, zinc and nickel mines is excluded from this analysis. Additionally, this does not include an assumption for small-scale, informal, artisanal or illegal mining due to the opaque nature of supply.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished