ALROSA’s Aikhal Division resumes production at Zarya open pit mine

This month, ALROSA’s Aikhal Mining Division accounting for 0,9% of the company’s total diamond output in 2020 resumed production at the Zarya open pit mine. Aikhal’s first ore has been dispatched to the stockpile at Plant No. 14 for further processing, the company's media communications service reported. ALROSA suspended production at Zarya in May 2020 as part of the management action plan amid the global coronavirus outbreak. On the back of a diamond market recovery in the second half of 2020, ALROSA received regulatory approval to resume mining operations at Zarya. In 2021, the company plans to produce over 1.2 million tonnes of ore at this mine. Zarya, which is located 2 km from the Aikhal diamond field, was discovered in 1973. ALROSA started developing this diamond deposit in 2016 and the first ore was produced in April 2019. In 2019, Zarya’s diamond output was 38,000 carats, in 2020 – 257,000 carats.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





