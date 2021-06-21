Exclusive
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
DGCX signs MoU with Sudan’s FMA to strengthen Africa’s gold market
The agreement will see the DGCX and FMA collaborate on areas of mutual benefit, foster collaboration, and exchange knowledge around gold trading.
Les Male, CEO of DGCX, said: “We are delighted to forge a partnership with Financial Markets Regulatory in Sudan and work together towards strengthening the gold market across Africa. The DGCX is strategically located between the Far East, Europe and Africa, serving as a unique, global gateway for traders and investors. With this in mind, alongside our deep knowledge and expertise of commodities trading, we are confident that we will bring tremendous value to FMA and Sudan’s gold export market while achieving our vision to expand our international footprint and facilitate more cross-border trading.”
Dr Shawgi Azmi Mahmoud, Director General of FMA, said: “The Financial Markets Regulatory Authority in Sudan is pleased to partner with the DGCX and benefit from their expertise to advance opportunities for investors and traders within the market. The establishment of a gold exchange by the Sudanese Government represents an important milestone for the country. We expect this collaboration to play an instrumental role in driving the growth of gold trading within the country and the region. Sudan is renowned for its gold production with an average production rate of 70-100 tons of gold per year, which is why this strategic partnership will help develop the economy significantly. Together with the cooperation of the regulators in UAE, we look forward to offering new products and services for our members to further serve and benefit the two countries.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished