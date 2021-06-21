DGCX signs MoU with Sudan’s FMA to strengthen Africa’s gold market

The Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Financial Markets Regulatory Authority (FMA) in Sudan to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the trading of gold between the UAE and Sudan through the exchange of experiences, according to a press release from DGCX.

The agreement will see the DGCX and FMA collaborate on areas of mutual benefit, foster collaboration, and exchange knowledge around gold trading.

Les Male, CEO of DGCX, said: “We are delighted to forge a partnership with Financial Markets Regulatory in Sudan and work together towards strengthening the gold market across Africa. The DGCX is strategically located between the Far East, Europe and Africa, serving as a unique, global gateway for traders and investors. With this in mind, alongside our deep knowledge and expertise of commodities trading, we are confident that we will bring tremendous value to FMA and Sudan’s gold export market while achieving our vision to expand our international footprint and facilitate more cross-border trading.”

Dr Shawgi Azmi Mahmoud, Director General of FMA, said: “The Financial Markets Regulatory Authority in Sudan is pleased to partner with the DGCX and benefit from their expertise to advance opportunities for investors and traders within the market. The establishment of a gold exchange by the Sudanese Government represents an important milestone for the country. We expect this collaboration to play an instrumental role in driving the growth of gold trading within the country and the region. Sudan is renowned for its gold production with an average production rate of 70-100 tons of gold per year, which is why this strategic partnership will help develop the economy significantly. Together with the cooperation of the regulators in UAE, we look forward to offering new products and services for our members to further serve and benefit the two countries.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



