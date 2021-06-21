The sector’s top players at the international trade show Vicenzaoro September 2021

The gold-jewellery market is confidently looking at the coming edition of VOS Vicenzaoro September - The Jewellery Boutique Show, the international jewellery show. It is organized by IEG - Italian Exhibition Group, live at last, from 10th to 14th September 2021, in Italy, at Vicenza, together with T.Gold, the show for machinery and the most innovative technologies applied to jewellery processing, and VOVintage, the event specifically for high-quality vintage watches.

Buyers in arrival from the Middle East, North America, France, Germany and Russia for Europe’s first international event of the year for the sector.

Fope, Roberto Coin, Crivelli, Bros Manifatture, Unoaerre, Graziella Group, Chrysos, Karizia, World Diamond Group are among the big names already booked in.

The VBI - Vicenzaoro Buyer Index, which periodically tracks the attitudes of a representative panel of jewellery insiders from all over the world, highlighted in June that confidence in future business has more than doubled compared to last year. Growing equally fast is the willingness of buyers from the Middle East and North America, as well as Europe and Italy, to take part in a physically-attended VOS.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



