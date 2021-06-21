Exclusive
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
21 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
31 may 2021
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
The sector’s top players at the international trade show Vicenzaoro September 2021
Buyers in arrival from the Middle East, North America, France, Germany and Russia for Europe’s first international event of the year for the sector.
Fope, Roberto Coin, Crivelli, Bros Manifatture, Unoaerre, Graziella Group, Chrysos, Karizia, World Diamond Group are among the big names already booked in.
The VBI - Vicenzaoro Buyer Index, which periodically tracks the attitudes of a representative panel of jewellery insiders from all over the world, highlighted in June that confidence in future business has more than doubled compared to last year. Growing equally fast is the willingness of buyers from the Middle East and North America, as well as Europe and Italy, to take part in a physically-attended VOS.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished