The Jewellers’ Guild of Russia held its reporting and election meeting

The Association "Jewellers’ Guild of Russia" held its reporting and election meeting on June 18. Due to the difficult situation regarding the incidence of coronavirus infection, the meeting was held in the format of a video conference.

The general director of the association, Eduard Utkin, reported on the state of the domestic jewelry market. Despite the difficult times, retail sales of jewelry in rubles remained almost at the same level. This is due to the fact that in retail and retail chains there was a cushion from the stock of goods. Production volumes in wholesale prices, then there is a drop. The negative picture is also shown by testing and branding, it illustrates the decline in the production of gold and silver products.

The number of small and medium-sized businesses in the industry is decreasing. There are prerequisites that this decline will continue in 2021, Utkin said.

The report on the financial and economic activities of the association for 2019-2020 was presented by the auditor Dmitry Kuntsev. He said that the main activity of the association during the reporting period was the development and establishment of business standards and rules, compliance with professional ethics and cooperation in order to create and develop the national jewelry market.



