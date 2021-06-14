Exclusive
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
Yesterday
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
31 may 2021
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
Lesotho auctions diamonds collected from illegal miners
The country’s National Assembly passed a law last year that granted amnesty to people in possession of illegal rough diamonds should they declare them to the government.
The Southern Times reports that of the 493 diamonds auctioned, 140 were voluntarily handed over by the public while 353 were confiscated by the police.
The auction, which was held from May 27 to 29, attracted buyers from Netherlands, Israel and South Africa as well as the locals.
Mining Minister Serialong Qoo was quoted as saying that revenue collected from the forfeited diamonds would go to the state while proceeds from the stones voluntarily handed to the government would be paid into the holders’ bank accounts.
“I am very delighted that this day has finally come after it was initially delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.
“This is a big move as parliament has now embraced the idea of letting Basotho mine with their picks and shovels legally.”
The passing of the Precious Stones (Prevention of Illicit and Theft of Diamonds) Regulations, 2020 was expected to clear illegal diamonds off the black market and paves way for the re-introduction of artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) by the government.
Small scale diamond mining in Lesotho was first introduced in 1961 at Letšeng-la-Terai and later extended to Hololo, Kao and Liqhobong.
However, the government stopped issuing licences for small-scale mining in 2004 due to safety concerns since the sector was largely informal and unregulated.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished