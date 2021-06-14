Botswana renews Tsodilo prospection license for two years

Tsodilo Resources says its Prospection License 369/2014 has been renewed by the government of Botswana for two years commencing October 1, 2021.

The license area contains the company's diamondiferous BK16 kimberlite project.

"We are pleased that the [government] has renewed the BK16 license which will allow us to move into our Phase II evaluation program which will be a surface bulk sample of 20,000 tonnes of kimberlite which will enhance the work already undertaken and increase confidence in the value of the diamonds and grade as we move closer to developing this asset," said Tsodilo's chairperson and chief executive James Bruchs.

The BK16 kimberlite pipe is located within the Orapa Kimberlite Field in Botswana and contains rare and valuable Type IIa diamonds.

BK16 is located 37 kilometres (km) east-southeast of the Orapa Diamond Mine (AK01), 25 km southeast of the Damtshaa Diamond Mine, and 13 km north-northeast of the Letlhakane Diamond Mine, all operated by Debswana and 28 km east-northeast from Lucara Diamond Corporation's Karowe Mine (AK6).



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





