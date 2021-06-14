Exclusive
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
WDC President Edward Asscher: Consumers today want to know about a diamond’s provenance
“We must deliver on such demands from both present and future consumers, and at the same time ensure producing countries that they will continue to receive critically important income from their natural resources,” he said.
“The prevailing subjects that are today on the agenda of the international community, as well as that of the diamond industry, are: human rights, environmental protection and social justice. They are certainly being discussed and advanced outside of the Kimberley Process. And we must not be left behind,” the WDC President further stressed.
He said that consumers want to know where their diamonds come from and if they have been produced with respect for universal values, including human rights, social rights and environmental protection.
“These are questions we must also ask within the KP. Diamonds must live up to the values that consumers expect of a product that holds such emotional meaning, and is considered the ultimate expression of love”, Edward Asscher added.
“Consumer desire is the only value driver for diamonds. Not meeting consumer expectations presents a very real risk for the industry, and for countries who rely on diamonds for their economic wellbeing and stability,” he said noting that “the KP plays a unique part in protecting consumer trust in diamonds, with 82 countries standing behind what it represents. And the KP is synonymous with natural diamonds.”
However, he emphasized that “if the KP is left behind, it runs the risk of becoming irrelevant, and so may the category of natural diamonds. Let us not forget that consumers have alternatives. Meeting their trust and ensuring their confidence must be at the top of our agenda.”
Speaking on the WDC’s new System of Warranties to be shortly introduced “to help all participants in our business sector with best practices, compliance and due diligence when purchasing diamonds,” he said that with this “we are sending a strong signal that we are ready to reform.”
Reminding that the KP’s aim is to protect the integrity of natural diamonds, Edward Asscher said in conclusion, “This must be done within the KP – in this very forum – and not elsewhere. We must be able to stand behind our promises and our mandate to protect the rights of those who are connected to the diamond industry, whether they reside in producing countries, polishing countries or in the jewelry markets”.
