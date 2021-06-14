JGA kicks off first omnichannel edition with digital experience

The global jewellery community is coming together digitally for three weeks of product discovery, inspiration and networking at Jewellery & Gem ASIA Hong Kong’s first-ever digital edition, JGA Virtual from 17 June to 7 July.

JGA Virtual is the synergy-enhancing digital component of JGA’s physical show, which is scheduled for 24 – 27 June at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC).

“JGA Virtual is bringing Asia’s mid-year fine jewellery event to a global audience. By integrating the reach of digital with the power of face-to-face engagements through JGA’s in-person show in Hong Kong, we are offering buyers and sellers a powerful platform that could help them speed up their business recovery,” said David Bondi, Senior Vice President of Informa Markets in Asia.

For professional buyers who cannot travel to Hong Kong for the physical fair, JGA Virtual has made the wholesale sourcing experience possible and simple. For sellers, JGA Virtual puts the whole jewellery-buying community within their reach.

An exclusive trade-only sourcing platform for jewellery, gemstones and manufacturing equipment, JGA Virtual offers professional buyers access to new products from anywhere in the world.

Aptly heralding the launch of JGA Virtual is a webinar on “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Rising Stars of the Jewellery Industry,” organised in partnership with Smiling Rocks.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





