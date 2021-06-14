Exclusive
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
14 june 2021
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
31 may 2021
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
JGA kicks off first omnichannel edition with digital experience
JGA Virtual is the synergy-enhancing digital component of JGA’s physical show, which is scheduled for 24 – 27 June at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC).
“JGA Virtual is bringing Asia’s mid-year fine jewellery event to a global audience. By integrating the reach of digital with the power of face-to-face engagements through JGA’s in-person show in Hong Kong, we are offering buyers and sellers a powerful platform that could help them speed up their business recovery,” said David Bondi, Senior Vice President of Informa Markets in Asia.
For professional buyers who cannot travel to Hong Kong for the physical fair, JGA Virtual has made the wholesale sourcing experience possible and simple. For sellers, JGA Virtual puts the whole jewellery-buying community within their reach.
An exclusive trade-only sourcing platform for jewellery, gemstones and manufacturing equipment, JGA Virtual offers professional buyers access to new products from anywhere in the world.
Aptly heralding the launch of JGA Virtual is a webinar on “Lab-Grown Diamonds: Rising Stars of the Jewellery Industry,” organised in partnership with Smiling Rocks.
