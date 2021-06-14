Kimberley Process considers digitalization of KP certificates a priority for further work

Alexey Moiseev, Deputy Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation and Chairman of Kimberley Process (KP) in 2021 said this in his welcoming speech to the participants of the KP inter-sessional meeting, which started today in an online format and will wrap up next Friday.

Although at the KP level there is still no global digital platform for the exchange of information and although the implementation of digital certificates, which accompany every export-import operation involving rough diamonds, is a complex technological solution for the KP, Alexey Moiseev noted that Russia has the necessary infrastructure and legislation, which will allow the implementation of such a project if an appropriate decision will be made by the KP.

He said that Russia is ready to share its experience and intends to use its own digital customs platform as a tool to promote the digital exchange of information on KP certificates with key countries importing Russian diamonds.

Speaking about the principles of responsible diamond sourcing, Aleksey Moiseev expressed hope for a continuation of the discussion to reach a consensus regarding the definition of "conflict diamonds," stressing that it would be inappropriate to let go of the progress made and agreed by the KP participants in 2019 on this issue.

Russia, as the Chairman of the KP, will also contribute to coordinated work to stabilize the situation in the diamond industry in the CAR in order to help its government strengthen the control procedures over diamond export and also prevent conflict diamonds from contaminating the global supply chain, he said.

The choice of the location of the KP secretariat is another relevant topic for discussion, during which, according to Aleksey Moiseev, Russia expects to reach a consensus on this issue, since this will systematize the operation of the KP working bodies and introduce effective mechanisms of administrative support within the framework of the implementation of the KPCS by member countries.

The Kimberley Process will continue to expand welcoming new members who are committed to the KP’s common goal of upholding the global conflict-free trade in rough diamonds, Alexey Moiseev said in conclusion.



