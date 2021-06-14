Exclusive
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
Today
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
31 may 2021
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
Kimberley Process considers digitalization of KP certificates a priority for further work
Although at the KP level there is still no global digital platform for the exchange of information and although the implementation of digital certificates, which accompany every export-import operation involving rough diamonds, is a complex technological solution for the KP, Alexey Moiseev noted that Russia has the necessary infrastructure and legislation, which will allow the implementation of such a project if an appropriate decision will be made by the KP.
He said that Russia is ready to share its experience and intends to use its own digital customs platform as a tool to promote the digital exchange of information on KP certificates with key countries importing Russian diamonds.
Speaking about the principles of responsible diamond sourcing, Aleksey Moiseev expressed hope for a continuation of the discussion to reach a consensus regarding the definition of "conflict diamonds," stressing that it would be inappropriate to let go of the progress made and agreed by the KP participants in 2019 on this issue.
Russia, as the Chairman of the KP, will also contribute to coordinated work to stabilize the situation in the diamond industry in the CAR in order to help its government strengthen the control procedures over diamond export and also prevent conflict diamonds from contaminating the global supply chain, he said.
The choice of the location of the KP secretariat is another relevant topic for discussion, during which, according to Aleksey Moiseev, Russia expects to reach a consensus on this issue, since this will systematize the operation of the KP working bodies and introduce effective mechanisms of administrative support within the framework of the implementation of the KPCS by member countries.
The Kimberley Process will continue to expand welcoming new members who are committed to the KP’s common goal of upholding the global conflict-free trade in rough diamonds, Alexey Moiseev said in conclusion.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished