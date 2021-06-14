Exclusive
MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
Today
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
31 may 2021
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
IRMA releases ‘draft of Standard for Responsible Mineral Processing’ for public comment
The draft Mineral Processing Standard is IRMA’s response to stakeholder requests for a global set of best practices that go beyond ensuring responsible practice at the mine site by clarifying expectations at other key points in minerals and metals supply chains.
IRMA’s Mineral Processing Standard will serve as the basis of a global, voluntary system offering independent third-party review and certification of environmental and social performance measures at smelters, refineries and other operations involved in the processing and extraction of minerals and metals from ores, concentrates and scrap materials. It was developed through multi-stakeholder collaboration and the innovation that comes from working across diverse sectors, disciplines, and geographic locations.
IRMA requests the public to give feedback about its draft ‘Mineral Processing Standard’ … the period which began on 18 June remains open through 16 August 2021.
IRMA is also hosting two webinars to introduce the draft Mineral Processing Standard and highlight some questions that it has for stakeholders.
Comments or questions on the draft Mineral Processing Standard can be sent to: comments@responsiblemining.net.
Based on the comments and direct feedback from one or more pilot projects, IRMA will revise the Mineral Processing Standard. IRMA aims to release the final Standard in late 2021 and make the final Mineral Processing Standard available on the IRMA website as well as via the IRMA e-newsletter.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished