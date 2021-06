IRMA releases ‘draft of Standard for Responsible Mineral Processing’ for public comment

The Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA) has released its draft Standard for Responsible Mineral Processing for a 60-day global public comment period.The draft Mineral Processing Standard is IRMA’s response to stakeholder requests for a global set of best practices that go beyond ensuring responsible practice at the mine site by clarifying expectations at other key points in minerals and metals supply chains.IRMA’s Mineral Processing Standard will serve as the basis of a global, voluntary system offering independent third-party review and certification of environmental and social performance measures at smelters, refineries and other operations involved in the processing and extraction of minerals and metals from ores, concentrates and scrap materials. It was developed through multi-stakeholder collaboration and the innovation that comes from working across diverse sectors, disciplines, and geographic locations.IRMA requests the public to give feedback about its draft ‘Mineral Processing Standard’ … the period which began on 18 June remains open through 16 August 2021.IRMA is also hosting two webinars to introduce the draft Mineral Processing Standard and highlight some questions that it has for stakeholders.Comments or questions on the draft Mineral Processing Standard can be sent to: comments@responsiblemining.net Based on the comments and direct feedback from one or more pilot projects, IRMA will revise the Mineral Processing Standard. IRMA aims to release the final Standard in late 2021 and make the final Mineral Processing Standard available on the IRMA website as well as via the IRMA e-newsletter.