MIUZ Diamonds - diamonds with a century of history
Moscow Jewellery Factory (MIUZ) has always been famous for its craftsmen winning prizes and obtaining the diplomas of “the best enterprise in the jewellery trade”. One of the oldest factories in Russia has two interesting news: about its recent...
Today
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
31 may 2021
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
SA small, junior diamond mining sector in dire straits – report
“Over the past 16 years, we've lost about 90% of the companies involved in the sector and about 20 000 jobs. COVID-19 has exacerbated the situation to a point where the industry might disappear in the next ten years if we don't take urgent steps to rectify things,” Sadpo chairperson Lyndon de Meillon was quoted by Mining Weekly as saying.
He said overregulation was inhibiting the growth of the sector and as much as 8% of the turnover for small and junior diamond mines is spent on compliance-related costs.
“We need a regulatory regime that is investor-friendly and simple…Essentially, the regulations and legislation in place for larger mines are not suitable for small and junior [miners], as they cannot comply with all of it,” said De Meillon.
“This level of compliance-related costs is crippling for small, privately owned, unlisted companies that are mining marginal ultralow grade deposits, and which do not have access to large amounts of cash.”
He also said that Sadpo prepared a proposal on ways to rescue the troubled small and junior diamond mining sector.
The sector contracted from about 2 000 companies operating in South Africa in 2004 to the current 200.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished