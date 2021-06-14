Exclusive
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
31 may 2021
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
Auction of Australian pink diamonds scheduled for 21 June – 1 July
Image credit: yourdiamonds.com
A private collection of rare diamonds has recently been discovered in Brisbane, Australia. The Eleven Pink Diamonds originally sourced from the Argyle diamond mine are expected to exceed previous records when they are offered for sale in Sydney at the world’s First-Ever Public Tender of Pink Diamonds to be held on behalf of Di Fitzpatrick, a celebrated Brisbane collector, and an Adelaide-based finance company as mortgagee in possession.
Tim Goodman, a former Sotheby’s Australia Chairman, Jim Fernandez, the former Executive Vice President of Tiffany & Co.in New York and Her Highness, the Sheika Dheya, a member of the Bahraini Royal Family, are directors of Australian start up’, which will offer the first-ever Public Tender for Australian pink diamonds from 21 June – 01 July 2021.
Public Tender Director, Tim Goodman said, “In my forty years in the jewellery auction business I have never seen a private collection like this anywhere in the world. There had been whispers about the collection over the years. When I received the call and subsequently first viewed the diamonds, I could not believe my eyes. Handling the sale of this collection will be a career highlight for me. There has never been such a large and valuable group of pink diamonds offered for public sale.”
A rare round brilliant cut 2.00 carat Australian Argyle mine pink diamond of fancy intense purplish pink colour and SI1 clarity; and a rare heart shape pink diamond originally from the Argyle Diamond Mine weighing 1.48 carats of fancy intense pink of the Fitzpatrick collection; Five further pink diamonds will be offered on behalf of the South Australian finance company, and another private collection of exceptional stones has been consigned by the father of a leading Sydney jeweller.
All in all, a total of over 30 Tender stones are estimated to fetch between $9.289 mn – 13.924 mn.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished