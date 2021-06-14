Auction of Australian pink diamonds scheduled for 21 June – 1 July

Image credit: yourdiamonds.com

A private collection of rare diamonds has recently been discovered in Brisbane, Australia. The Eleven Pink Diamonds originally sourced from the Argyle diamond mine are expected to exceed previous records when they are offered for sale in Sydney at the world’s First-Ever Public Tender of Pink Diamonds to be held on behalf of Di Fitzpatrick, a celebrated Brisbane collector, and an Adelaide-based finance company as mortgagee in possession.Tim Goodman, a former Sotheby’s Australia Chairman, Jim Fernandez, the former Executive Vice President of Tiffany & Co.in New York and Her Highness, the Sheika Dheya, a member of the Bahraini Royal Family, are directors of Australian start up’, which will offer the first-ever Public Tender for Australian pink diamonds from 21 June – 01 July 2021.Public Tender Director, Tim Goodman said, “In my forty years in the jewellery auction business I have never seen a private collection like this anywhere in the world. There had been whispers about the collection over the years. When I received the call and subsequently first viewed the diamonds, I could not believe my eyes. Handling the sale of this collection will be a career highlight for me. There has never been such a large and valuable group of pink diamonds offered for public sale.”A rare round brilliant cut 2.00 carat Australian Argyle mine pink diamond of fancy intense purplish pink colour and SI1 clarity; and a rare heart shape pink diamond originally from the Argyle Diamond Mine weighing 1.48 carats of fancy intense pink of the Fitzpatrick collection; Five further pink diamonds will be offered on behalf of the South Australian finance company, and another private collection of exceptional stones has been consigned by the father of a leading Sydney jeweller.All in all, a total of over 30 Tender stones are estimated to fetch between $9.289 mn – 13.924 mn.