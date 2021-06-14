ALROSA shareholders approved H2’20 dividends at RUB 70.3 bn

Voting by absentee ballot at their annual general meeting held on 16 June 2021, ALROSA shareholders approved dividends for the second half of 2020 at RUB 9.54 per share, which makes a total of RUB 70.3 bn.

The dividends were based on the Free Cash Flow in the second half of 2020. This is the highest interim dividend payment in the company’s history, slightly below the amount distributed for the 12 months of 2018, which was a record year.

The date upon which the shareholders entitled to H2 2020 dividends will be determined was set as 4 July 2021.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





