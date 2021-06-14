TAGS reports strong demand and achieves record pricing across all ranges

Today News

The Trans Atlantic Gem Sales (TAGS) event took place in Dubai from 9th to 16th June 2021.

Following the lockdown in India, TAGS investigated the possibility of conducting a sales event in Surat. But, despite the continuation of travel restrictions and the impact of the Covid pandemic in India, TAGS reports that almost all its regular customers took the decision to deploy their buying teams outside of India; and were therefore available in Dubai to view TAGS’ latest productions in the regular way.

In addition to its Indian clientele, TAGS welcomed customers from all the leading centres, including some Israeli companies who attended for the first time.

Given the current situation, and perhaps underestimating the efforts customers would go to maintain their presence at its events, TAGS presented a slightly smaller business from South Africa, Namibia and Angola, which in total was in the region of $30m.

The goods were presented to a little over 110 companies and TAGS said that all goods were sold. All qualities and sizes were in extraordinarily strong demand and the large selection of Single Stones and Exceptional Specials were extremely well received.

According to TAGS, the market remains very robust despite all the challenges, and it achieved record pricing across all ranges.

The company’s next event will take place from 14th to 20th July 2021.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





