Exclusive
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
31 may 2021
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
TAGS reports strong demand and achieves record pricing across all ranges
Following the lockdown in India, TAGS investigated the possibility of conducting a sales event in Surat. But, despite the continuation of travel restrictions and the impact of the Covid pandemic in India, TAGS reports that almost all its regular customers took the decision to deploy their buying teams outside of India; and were therefore available in Dubai to view TAGS’ latest productions in the regular way.
In addition to its Indian clientele, TAGS welcomed customers from all the leading centres, including some Israeli companies who attended for the first time.
Given the current situation, and perhaps underestimating the efforts customers would go to maintain their presence at its events, TAGS presented a slightly smaller business from South Africa, Namibia and Angola, which in total was in the region of $30m.
The goods were presented to a little over 110 companies and TAGS said that all goods were sold. All qualities and sizes were in extraordinarily strong demand and the large selection of Single Stones and Exceptional Specials were extremely well received.
According to TAGS, the market remains very robust despite all the challenges, and it achieved record pricing across all ranges.
The company’s next event will take place from 14th to 20th July 2021.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished