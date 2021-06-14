Rio Tinto appoints Peter Cunningham as Chief Financial Officer

Mining major Rio Tinto has appointed Peter Cunningham as Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect. Peter, who has been Interim Chief Financial Officer since 1 January 2021, will also join the Rio Tinto Board as an executive director at the same time, according to a press release from the miner.

Peter was previously Group Controller and has held several senior financial and non-financial leadership positions across Rio Tinto in Australia and the UK.

In a career spanning 28 years with Rio Tinto, Peter has held roles including Global Head of Health, Safety, Environment & Communities; Head of Energy and Climate Strategy; and Head of Investor Relations. Before joining Rio Tinto, Peter qualified as a chartered accountant.

Rio Tinto chief executive Jakob Stausholm said “I am delighted to confirm Peter in the role and, having worked closely with him for many years, I know he is the ideal person to be our Chief Financial Officer. His detailed knowledge of the company and the financial and non-financial drivers of our industry will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen Rio Tinto.”

Rio Tinto chairman Simon Thompson said, "I look forward to Peter joining the Rio Tinto Board and know from experience that his deep understanding of Rio Tinto and commitment to disciplined capital allocation will serve shareholders well and enrich our Board discussions.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





