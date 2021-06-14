Debswana unearths world's 'third largest' diamond – report

Debswana, a joint venture between De Beers and the Botswana government has dug a 1,098-carat stone that is called the world’s third-largest diamond ever.

AFP reports that the stone, which is also the biggest gem-quality to be recovered in the history of Debswana, was found on June 1.

"It is believed to be the third-largest gem-quality find in the world," Debswana managing director Lynette Armstrong was quoted as saying when the company presented the stone to President Mokgweetsi Masisi in the capital Gaborone on Wednesday.

“[The] rare and extraordinary stone... means so much in the context of diamonds and Botswana. It brings hope to the nation that is struggling."

The biggest diamond ever discovered in the world was the 3,106-carat Cullinan, found in South Africa in 1905, while the second-largest was 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona was also discovered in Botswana at Lucara’s Karowe mine.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





