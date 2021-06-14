Chow Tai Fook joins CIBJO as a member

Today News

CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation, has announced that its Board of Directors has confirmed the membership of the Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group.

Founded in 1929, the Hong Kong-headquartered group’s portfolio comprises the Chow Tai Fook flagship brand, and other individual brand names, including Hearts on Fire, Enzo, Soinlove and Monologue. Its retail network of more than 4,590 stores, covers Greater China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia and the United States.

“We would like to thank CIBJO President Gaetano Cavalieri and the Board of Directors for welcoming us,” said Kent Wong, Chow Tai Fook’s Managing Director, Corporate and HK, Macau & Overseas, “and we are grateful to be able to work closely with all members for the continuous development of the industry.“

“Chow Tai Fook becoming part of the CIBJO community represents a giant milestone, and will provide our confederation with a considerably broader perspective, not only in what are several of the fastest-growing markets in the global jewellery trade but also in the online environment which is consuming a larger share of sales,” said Dr Cavalieri.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





