Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
31 may 2021
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
Chow Tai Fook joins CIBJO as a member
Founded in 1929, the Hong Kong-headquartered group’s portfolio comprises the Chow Tai Fook flagship brand, and other individual brand names, including Hearts on Fire, Enzo, Soinlove and Monologue. Its retail network of more than 4,590 stores, covers Greater China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia and the United States.
“We would like to thank CIBJO President Gaetano Cavalieri and the Board of Directors for welcoming us,” said Kent Wong, Chow Tai Fook’s Managing Director, Corporate and HK, Macau & Overseas, “and we are grateful to be able to work closely with all members for the continuous development of the industry.“
“Chow Tai Fook becoming part of the CIBJO community represents a giant milestone, and will provide our confederation with a considerably broader perspective, not only in what are several of the fastest-growing markets in the global jewellery trade but also in the online environment which is consuming a larger share of sales,” said Dr Cavalieri.
