India’s cut and polished diamond exports up 131.44% in May

India’s overall export of cut & polished diamonds at $ 2010.92 mn in May 2021 compared to $ 868.88 mn in May 2020 registered a growth of 131.44% as per data reported in gjepc.org. The cut & polished diamonds imports at $ 135.22 mn in May 2021 recorded an increase of 28.04% as compared to $ 105.6 mn for May 2020. Rough diamond imports in May 2021 recorded $1253.33 mn against rough imported in May 2020 at $178.73 mn, registering an increase of 601.25 percent.

During April 2021 - May 2021, the exports of cut & polished diamonds at $ 4261.37 mn during show growth of 371.71% as compared to $ 903.39 mn for the same period of the previous year. The Imports of cut & polished diamonds at $ 272.83 mn shows 149.46% as compared to $ 109.37 mn for the same period of the previous year.

Rough diamond imports at $ 2950 mn in Apr 2021 - May 2021 recorded a growth of 1550.55% compared with the imports at $ 178.73 mn for the same period of the previous year. In volume terms, gross Import of rough diamonds at 285.94 lakhs carats during Apr 2021 - May 2021 showed 1371.58% compared with the imports at 19.43 lakhs carats during the same period the previous year.

Exports of Polished Lab-Grown Diamonds for the period Apr 2021 - May 2021 at $ 165.14 mn shows growth of 1707.22% over the comparative figure of $ 9.14 mn for the same period of the previous year.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





