Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
14 june 2021
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
07 june 2021
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
31 may 2021
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
24 may 2021
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
17 may 2021
India’s cut and polished diamond exports up 131.44% in May
During April 2021 - May 2021, the exports of cut & polished diamonds at $ 4261.37 mn during show growth of 371.71% as compared to $ 903.39 mn for the same period of the previous year. The Imports of cut & polished diamonds at $ 272.83 mn shows 149.46% as compared to $ 109.37 mn for the same period of the previous year.
Rough diamond imports at $ 2950 mn in Apr 2021 - May 2021 recorded a growth of 1550.55% compared with the imports at $ 178.73 mn for the same period of the previous year. In volume terms, gross Import of rough diamonds at 285.94 lakhs carats during Apr 2021 - May 2021 showed 1371.58% compared with the imports at 19.43 lakhs carats during the same period the previous year.
Exports of Polished Lab-Grown Diamonds for the period Apr 2021 - May 2021 at $ 165.14 mn shows growth of 1707.22% over the comparative figure of $ 9.14 mn for the same period of the previous year.
