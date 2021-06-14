Exclusive
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
14 june 2021
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
31 may 2021
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
‘Diamond’ rush in SA’s KwaZulu-Natal province
Reuters reports that more than 1,000 fortune seekers flocked to the village in search of the precious stones after the discovery of unidentified stones in the area.
People from across the country travelled to the area to join villagers who had been digging since Saturday.
A herd man was said to have initially dug up the first stone on an open field.
However, some people went on Twitter claiming that the alleged diamonds were quartz crystals.
"This (alleged diamond recovery) means our lives will change because no one had a proper job, I do odd jobs,” said one digger Mendo Sabelo.
“When I returned home with them, (the family was) overjoyed," said the 27-year-old father of two.
The discovery was a life changer, as he held a handful of tiny stones.
Meanwhile, South Africa’s mines department said it was sending a team comprising of geological and mining experts to the site to collect samples and conduct an analysis.
The department said a formal technical report will be issued in due course.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished