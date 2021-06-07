Diamond Jewelry sales see record growth

Today News

Diamond jewelry sales emerging from the pandemic (March, April, May 2021) show record-breaking growth in the United States. Diamond jewelry sales from this period have increased 30% as compared to 2019 and almost 3xs 2020 numbers based upon industry analysis, Natural Diamond Council (NDC) reported.

According to NDC, recent diamond jewelry sales growth was heavily supported by millennial shoppers, both male and female. Diamond jewelry sales also increased throughout 2020 as consumers were apt to purchase items that carry value and meaning during the pandemic. This trend has persisted in full force as the pandemic lifts and people spring back into life's celebrations and pleasures.

Consumers are keen to make new memories with family and friends after a solitary and difficult year. Natural diamonds are synonymous with marking special life moments, NDC notes.

The US market is currently experiencing a wedding boom. A natural diamond engagement ring is often a gateway to additional diamond purchases for the self or others leading up to the wedding, council affirms.

"American consumers are exhibiting a voracious appetite for diamond jewelry. Consumer purchases this year are at record levels, up some 30% compared to 2019. These purchases are also a far more significant share of consumer expenditure. This is the testimony of our ingrained need to celebrate life," commented Edahn Golan, Diamond Research & Data.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



