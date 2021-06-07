Exclusive
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
Yesterday
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
31 may 2021
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
Diamond Jewelry sales see record growth
According to NDC, recent diamond jewelry sales growth was heavily supported by millennial shoppers, both male and female. Diamond jewelry sales also increased throughout 2020 as consumers were apt to purchase items that carry value and meaning during the pandemic. This trend has persisted in full force as the pandemic lifts and people spring back into life's celebrations and pleasures.
Consumers are keen to make new memories with family and friends after a solitary and difficult year. Natural diamonds are synonymous with marking special life moments, NDC notes.
The US market is currently experiencing a wedding boom. A natural diamond engagement ring is often a gateway to additional diamond purchases for the self or others leading up to the wedding, council affirms.
"American consumers are exhibiting a voracious appetite for diamond jewelry. Consumer purchases this year are at record levels, up some 30% compared to 2019. These purchases are also a far more significant share of consumer expenditure. This is the testimony of our ingrained need to celebrate life," commented Edahn Golan, Diamond Research & Data.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished