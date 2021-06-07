Exclusive
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
Yesterday
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
31 may 2021
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALROSA donates COVID-19 vaccines to Zimbabwe
"This shipment is pure evidence of the desire of the Russian government, of Alrosa, to support the Government of Zimbabwe and the people of Zimbabwe in the battle with COVID-19 pandemic," said ALROSA deputy chief executive and head of African operations, Vladimir Marchenko.
"With these mutual activities, I believe we will win this battle very soon."
The State-controlled newspaper, The Herald reports that modalities were in place for the shipment of the remaining 25 000 jabs.
Deputy minister of health John Mangwiro said the vaccines were tested and had been working in Russia.
“It is working in other countries. These 25 000 doses … are the first of the 50 000 vaccines that are coming from the same vaccine,” he said.
"So this means 25 000 people will benefit because this is a double jab vaccine as well."
ALROSA has a 70% stake in ALROSA Zimbabwe while the remaining 30% is owned by the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC).
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished