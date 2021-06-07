ALROSA donates COVID-19 vaccines to Zimbabwe

Diamond mining giant, ALROSA has donated 25 000 doses of the Russian manufactured vaccine - Sputnik V to the Zimbabwean government.

"This shipment is pure evidence of the desire of the Russian government, of Alrosa, to support the Government of Zimbabwe and the people of Zimbabwe in the battle with COVID-19 pandemic," said ALROSA deputy chief executive and head of African operations, Vladimir Marchenko.

"With these mutual activities, I believe we will win this battle very soon."

The State-controlled newspaper, The Herald reports that modalities were in place for the shipment of the remaining 25 000 jabs.

Deputy minister of health John Mangwiro said the vaccines were tested and had been working in Russia.

“It is working in other countries. These 25 000 doses … are the first of the 50 000 vaccines that are coming from the same vaccine,” he said.

"So this means 25 000 people will benefit because this is a double jab vaccine as well."

ALROSA has a 70% stake in ALROSA Zimbabwe while the remaining 30% is owned by the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC).



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





