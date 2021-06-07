Mountain Province Diamonds announced sales results

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. reported the completion of its second-quarter diamond sales with 718,549 carats sold for total proceeds of $64.5 million (US$52.6 million), resulting in an average value of $90 per carat (US$73 per carat).

This Q2/21 sales result represents a 3% increase in US$ terms relative to the 603,000 carats sold for C$ 54.2 million (US$42.7 million) in Q1/21 at (US$71 per carat).

The mix of diamonds sold varied across the quarters and on a direct comparison basis, second-quarter market prices are approximately 18% higher than those achieved in the first quarter.

Demand in the rough diamond market is robust, supported by polished diamond price increases and buoyant jewelry retail sales in the US and China. At its most recent sale held over the past two weeks in Antwerp, Belgium, the company saw high demand and increased customer interest across all rough diamond categories.

Mountain Province President and CEO Stuart Brown commented: "This is an excellent result for the сompany. Producers are reporting strong demand and higher diamond prices at their sales which we have also seen with our latest offering. This is additionally supported by the results from the Dunebridge sales. We remain optimistic that as the global economy continues to recover that the current positive pricing and demand momentum throughout the diamond industry will continue and translate into improved margins for the company."



Alex Shishlo для Rough&Polished





