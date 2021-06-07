Exclusive
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
Yesterday
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
31 may 2021
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
Cambodia set to join list of gold producers soon
Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen on June 10 announced that after 14 years of exploration and research by Australian miner Renaissance Minerals (Cambodia) Ltd, the company will be the first to commercialise the gold at the Okvau Gold Project.
Renaissance will be able to produce semi-finished gold alloys containing 90 per cent gold in compliance with recognised international standards. The initial Life of Mine (LOM) of eight years has been outlined, with an average of three tonnes of gold produced each year.
Cambodia expects the project to generate $185 mn per annum in pre-tax cash flow, with $40 mn from royalties and taxes transferred to the national budget. Renaissance's parent company, Perth-based Emerald Resources NL, on June 8 said it had commenced crushing activities, delivered the first ore feed to the mill and has commenced wet commissioning of the processing plant at its wholly owned 1.14-mega-ounce Okvau Gold Project in advance of the maiden gold pour this month.
Emerald managing director Morgan Hart said: “The first ore feed and commencement of wet commissioning of the Okvau Gold Project is a significant milestone for the company and represents the exceptional efforts by our experienced construction and development team with cooperation from our quality contractors and global suppliers.”
Prime Minister Hun Sen claimed that with the start of the first international small-scale industrial mining business in Cambodia, the Okvau Gold Project will serve as a role model for other would-be miners and motivate them to comply with sustainable mineral-resource development principles.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief for the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished