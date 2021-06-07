Registration for the online broadcast of the jewelry congress J-1 Kazakhstan is open

The international jewelry exhibition-congress J-1 Kazakhstan will be held on June 30-July 2 in Nur-Sultan.

According to the organizers, everyone will be able to see the speakers' speeches by a live broadcast organized jointly with the online university Skillbox. The online format will allow you to join the event from anywhere in the world.

The program of the event includes a discussion of key industry issues, international exchange of experience, and promotion of promising initiatives. The business event will be held within the framework of the «Astana Finance Days» conference with the support of the Astana international financial center (AIFC), the League of jewelers of Kazakhstan, and the participation of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

On June 30, the main topic of the speeches will be the promotion of jewelry companies. Industry experts will tell you why you need to follow the trends of the industry, how to "hook" the audience to the brand and how to use digital tools for effective positioning.

On July 1, the opening ceremony will be held, which will be dedicated to the landmark events of the Eurasian jewelry industry - the launch of the common jewelry market of the EAEU from May this year and the announcement of the establishment of the Eurasian jewelry export bureau on the basis of the Astana international financial center.

The congress will continue with a panel discussion "From the Eurasian jewelry market to the world. Global trends in the development of the jewelry industry and the export potential of the EAEU". Participants will consider such important aspects of the industry as the prospects for the development of the common Eurasian jewelry market, the system of marking and traceability of jewelry, the expansion of intra-union markets for precious metals in the EAEU, and many others.

On July 2, the main part of the program will be devoted to education: technologies of design training, prospects of online formats, features of gem cutting, and restoration of products will be considered. In addition, on this day, speakers will share their experience in building relationships with the media, practical cases of brand promotion, including in the luxury segment.



Alex Shishlo для Rough&Polished



