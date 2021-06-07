Exclusive
Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
31 may 2021
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
Registration for the online broadcast of the jewelry congress J-1 Kazakhstan is open
According to the organizers, everyone will be able to see the speakers' speeches by a live broadcast organized jointly with the online university Skillbox. The online format will allow you to join the event from anywhere in the world.
The program of the event includes a discussion of key industry issues, international exchange of experience, and promotion of promising initiatives. The business event will be held within the framework of the «Astana Finance Days» conference with the support of the Astana international financial center (AIFC), the League of jewelers of Kazakhstan, and the participation of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).
On June 30, the main topic of the speeches will be the promotion of jewelry companies. Industry experts will tell you why you need to follow the trends of the industry, how to "hook" the audience to the brand and how to use digital tools for effective positioning.
On July 1, the opening ceremony will be held, which will be dedicated to the landmark events of the Eurasian jewelry industry - the launch of the common jewelry market of the EAEU from May this year and the announcement of the establishment of the Eurasian jewelry export bureau on the basis of the Astana international financial center.
The congress will continue with a panel discussion "From the Eurasian jewelry market to the world. Global trends in the development of the jewelry industry and the export potential of the EAEU". Participants will consider such important aspects of the industry as the prospects for the development of the common Eurasian jewelry market, the system of marking and traceability of jewelry, the expansion of intra-union markets for precious metals in the EAEU, and many others.
On July 2, the main part of the program will be devoted to education: technologies of design training, prospects of online formats, features of gem cutting, and restoration of products will be considered. In addition, on this day, speakers will share their experience in building relationships with the media, practical cases of brand promotion, including in the luxury segment.
Alex Shishlo для Rough&Polished