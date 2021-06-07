Riozim seeks over $2m in compensation from stolen chrome ore

Diversified miner RioZim has approached the High Court seeking to recover more than $2 million from Falcon Resources for chrome ore that was allegedly stolen during its dispute with the company.

RioZim was last November declared the holder of the disputed chrome mining claims in the Darwendale area along the country's large mineral belt, the Great Dyke.

Before the Supreme Court declaration, Falcon and its co-defendant Rusununguko/Nkululeko extracted chrome from the disputed claims.

Now RioZim is claiming about $2,1 million which is the net processed value of the chrome that was allegedly stolen by the two other companies.

It is also demanding about $210 000 to rehabilitate the mining site mined illegally by Falcon and Rusununguko/ Nkululeko.

The diversified miner alleged that it lost 707,00 tonnes of contained chrome, the market value of which was $2, 965 per tonne.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





