Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
31 may 2021
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
ALROSA reports its May 2021 diamond sales results
ALROSA sales of rough and polished diamonds in May totaled $365 million, including proceeds from rough diamond sales of $346 million, and polished diamond sales of $19 million.
For five months of 2021, total rough and polished diamond sales accounted for $1,926 million, including $1,855 million of rough diamond sales and $71 million of polished.
“Our May sales results demonstrate strong demand coming from Indian midstream. Despite the epidemiological situation in April and early May, which demonstrates substantial improvement since then, cutters and polishers fully adapted and are able to process all available volumes of rough diamonds. End-demand for diamond jewelry remains robust in all key regions. For the first four months of the year jewelry sales exceeded pre-COVID levels of 2019 by 30% in the USA, and by 10% in China,” said Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.
Alex Shishlo для Rough&Polished