ALROSA reports its May 2021 diamond sales results

ALROSA reported preliminary rough and polished sales results for May 2021.

ALROSA sales of rough and polished diamonds in May totaled $365 million, including proceeds from rough diamond sales of $346 million, and polished diamond sales of $19 million.

For five months of 2021, total rough and polished diamond sales accounted for $1,926 million, including $1,855 million of rough diamond sales and $71 million of polished.

“Our May sales results demonstrate strong demand coming from Indian midstream. Despite the epidemiological situation in April and early May, which demonstrates substantial improvement since then, cutters and polishers fully adapted and are able to process all available volumes of rough diamonds. End-demand for diamond jewelry remains robust in all key regions. For the first four months of the year jewelry sales exceeded pre-COVID levels of 2019 by 30% in the USA, and by 10% in China,” said Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.



