Lab-grown diamonds and jewellery are the future, says Liu
As the founder of the Diamond Little Star® brand, Liu Jiangjiang is actively involved in various business activities. He founded the Lab Grown Diamond Research Centre and the Lab Grown Diamond Club in China. At the same time, he is also the General Counsel...
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
31 may 2021
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
WGC Survey: Central banks continue to remain positive on gold
The '2021 Central Bank Gold Reserves (CBGR)' survey also noted that central banks are also increasingly valuing gold's performance during periods of crisis as this attribute now tops their rationale for holding gold.
According to the report, these results come amid ongoing uncertainty stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, a situation that has added significant complexity to central bank reserve management. It noted that this year's CBGR survey indicates continuing central bank interest in gold. Potentially driving this interest is a growing recognition of gold's financial characteristics, particularly during periods of crisis.
The report also adds that the ongoing concerns about global market volatility and the path of the post-pandemic economic recovery continue to inform central banks' views of gold. These same factors may also be clouding respondents' opinions on the overall direction of central bank gold holdings despite having more certainty on their gold plans.
The WGC report said that central banks will need to balance financial and geopolitical uncertainty with a potentially strong pickup in global growth. ‘We believe that central banks will continue to be net buyers of gold, although total purchase volumes may not be as large as in the previous decade’ says WGC report.
The report also said that around 84 per cent of respondents report that uncertainty over the post-COVID economic recovery is relevant for their reserve management decisions, as well as negative rates, continues to inform their investment decisions. The continuation of expansive monetary and fiscal policies, now combined with the prospect of rising inflation will likely be at the forefront of central bankers' concerns for the future. The conviction towards gold amongst respondents in this year's survey suggests that central banks have a clearer picture of their plans for the coming year, and is supportive of continued gold purchases from the official sector.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished