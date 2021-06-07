Ethiopia realises over $500 mln from gold sales

Ethiopia has raked in $505 million from the gold mining sector in the first 10 months of the current 2020/21 fiscal year, according to the state broadcaster.

Ethiopia Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) reports citing data from the Ethiopia Ministry of Mines and Petroleum that the east African country exported 6,785 kg of gold during the period under review.

Ethiopia has established gold trading centres across the country in a bid to boost income from the mining sector and curtail smuggling.

The country embarked on a campaign to fight illegal mining activities that were cited as one of the reasons the country recorded poor gold revenues in the previous years.

Ethiopia had also been pushing artisanal miners to formalise their operations.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





