Exclusive
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
31 may 2021
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Namibia blocks Namdia proposal to appoint a diamond evaluator
C-Sixty Investments’ contract to evaluate Namdia's diamonds ends in September this year.
“We are aware that the C-60 Investments agreement with the ministry is coming to an end in September 2021,” Hamutenya was quoted as saying by The Namibian newspaper as saying in a letter to mines and energy executive director Simeon Negumbo.
“We are also cognisant of the fact that MME [ministry of mines and energy] has no intentions to renew this contract when it expires and has notified C-60 Investments to that effect.”
He also proposed that Namdia key accounts manager Andries Eiseb be the authorised valuer.
However, Negumbo told the daily that the ministry rejected Namdia’s proposal.
“We have received and responded to the request from Namdia. The Ministry of Mines and Energy did not grant their request,” he said.
Hamutenya's proposal to appoint Eiseb raised a lot of eyebrows as it was seen as part of a power play in the diamond sector.
It was also alleged that Eiseb had past ties with Dubai-based diamond dealer Neil Haddock, a former De Beers dealer.
Haddock was said to be a frequent flyer between Dubai and Windhoek since 2016 to facilitate the sale of Namdia's diamonds.
He was replaced by Eiseb last year and critics felt it would be business as usual at Namdia if the key accounts manager had been allowed to evaluate the diamonds.
Namdia was previously accused of cheaply selling diamonds abroad, an allegation that Hamutenya dismissed.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished