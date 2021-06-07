Gem Diamonds acquires 20 000 COVID-19 vaccine doses for Lesotho

Gem Diamonds’ subsidiary, Letšeng Diamonds has donated 20 000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to the government of Lesotho.

“I would like to thank Letšeng Diamonds on behalf of the Basotho Nation for the generous financial contribution that they have made which shall be used for the purchase of 20 000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine,” said Lesotho Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro.

Letšeng Diamonds said the donation was part of its ongoing commitment to the COVID-19 pandemic response and infection prevention.

The diamond miner has also donated a modular unit for use as a testing laboratory and 17 oxygen concentrator machines to 10 hospitals and clinics throughout the small southern African country.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





