Exclusive
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
07 june 2021
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
31 may 2021
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Lucara unearths 470 ct diamond in Botswana
Image credit: Lucara Diamond
Lucara Diamond has recovered a 470 carat top light brown cleavage diamond from its wholly-owned Karowe Diamond Mine, in Botswana.
The diamond, measuring 49x42x26mm, was recovered from direct milling of ore sourced from the EM/PK(S) unit of the South Lobe.
Lucara said the 470-carat diamond was recovered in the Coarse XRT circuit and represents the third +300 carat diamond recovered to date in 2021.
Year to date, Karowe has produced 10 diamonds greater than 100 carats including 6 diamonds greater than 200 carats, including the 341 carat and 378 carat top white diamonds recovered in January 2021.
"The benefits of a South Lobe dominated mine-plan continue to be realised in 2021 and underpins our confidence in the ever-improving Karowe resource as we mine deeper in the open pit to 2026 and move into underground mining out to at least 2040,” said Lucara chief executive Eira Thomas.
“Both main rock types from the South Lobe continue to deliver large, high-value diamonds, including 6 diamonds greater than 200 carats in the first five months of this year alone. Our operations remain safe, stable and strong, maintaining all COVID-19 protocols."
The company said its May production run, dominated by EM/PK(S) ore, produced diamonds greater than 10.8 carats in weight accounting for 12.7% weight per cent of total production, exceeding resource expectations.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished