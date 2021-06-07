Lucara unearths 470 ct diamond in Botswana

Image credit: Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond has recovered a 470 carat top light brown cleavage diamond from its wholly-owned Karowe Diamond Mine, in Botswana.The diamond, measuring 49x42x26mm, was recovered from direct milling of ore sourced from the EM/PK(S) unit of the South Lobe.Lucara said the 470-carat diamond was recovered in the Coarse XRT circuit and represents the third +300 carat diamond recovered to date in 2021.Year to date, Karowe has produced 10 diamonds greater than 100 carats including 6 diamonds greater than 200 carats, including the 341 carat and 378 carat top white diamonds recovered in January 2021."The benefits of a South Lobe dominated mine-plan continue to be realised in 2021 and underpins our confidence in the ever-improving Karowe resource as we mine deeper in the open pit to 2026 and move into underground mining out to at least 2040,” said Lucara chief executive Eira Thomas.“Both main rock types from the South Lobe continue to deliver large, high-value diamonds, including 6 diamonds greater than 200 carats in the first five months of this year alone. Our operations remain safe, stable and strong, maintaining all COVID-19 protocols."The company said its May production run, dominated by EM/PK(S) ore, produced diamonds greater than 10.8 carats in weight accounting for 12.7% weight per cent of total production, exceeding resource expectations.