UAE retailer Jawhara Jewellery partners with Forevermark

Today News

Award-winning jewellery retail brand Jawhara Jewellery has announced that it has been appointed as an authorised Forevermark Jeweller in the Middle East, according to a report in Khaleej Times.

The recently signed partnership will see classic Forevermark collections being showcased across 10 key stores of Jawhara Jewellery in the UAE, including premium locations such as The Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates. The 'Jawhara - Forevermark' network will also see 17 new stores by the end of June, making it a total of 27 locations.

The two brands' shared desire to create jewellery with impeccable craftsmanship and exceptional quality forms an ideal partnership and hopes to give customers in the UAE access to some of the world's most beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced natural diamonds.

The new stores will also showcase a selection of the brand's exquisite jewellery designs, including the Forevermark Tribute, Forevermark Icon and Forevermark Cornerstones collection.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





