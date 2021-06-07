World’s first regulator-approved diamond coin launched

New diamond coin is pitching itself as an alternative commodity for investors to purchase instead of gold bullion, khaleejtimes.com writes.

International Gemological Institute (IGI), which provides grading for gems and jewellery grading, has joined hand with Diamond Standard to launch – Diamond Standard Coin, an investment product which can be traded on the market as a regulated commodity, similar to gold.

The Coin is the world's first regulator approved, exchange traded, fungible diamond commodity that contains a set of statistically calibrated diamonds and a military-grade wireless encryption chip, allowing buyers to authenticate, audit and trade this brilliant new asset electronically, using blockchain technology.

IGI will receive, inspect and validate the authenticity of over 50,000 natural diamonds acquired through the Diamond Standard Exchange using automated market making and transparent bidding. Post which, IGI will assemble the diamonds, sealing them into a transparent coin with a sophisticated wireless computer chip.

Specialised equipment will be used to analyse and enroll the Diamond Standard Coin onto a blockchain.

“It is a colossal step forward for the diamond and associated sectors. Diamonds are the only top ranked precious natural resource that are not commonly held by investors, and with the launch of Diamond Standard Coins we are unlocking the value of diamonds as a secure asset,” said Shaunak Shastree, general manager of IGI.

"The concept of diamond being used as a trading commodity is relatively new, and hence our partner like IGI will add value in instilling confidence amongst the investors. Diamond trading will be a game changer in the coming days in the world of trade. We are excited to begin a long relationship with IGI,” said Cormac Kinney, Founder and CEO of Diamond Standard.

The offering price of the Coin is $5,000, payable in USD or ETH. There are 5,000 Coins available for an initial commodity offering of $25 million. Following the initial sale, the market price of the Coin will be established by independent trading on various digital exchanges. Like gold, there will be a daily fix, used to settle the futures and options, report the net-asset-value for any securities, and mark-to-market institutional funds.



