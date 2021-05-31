Exclusive
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
Yesterday
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
31 may 2021
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
India’s gold imports dip again as virus curbs hit demand
This wiped out demand during key festivals and weddings during the month. According to data from sources, inbound purchases slumped to 11.3 tons in May from 70.3 tons in April.
However, that’s higher than the 1.3 tons imported in May last year when the country had come to a standstill due to a nationwide lockdown.
Economic recovery and lower prices had pushed up gold purchases in the world’s second-biggest buyer earlier this year after being slammed in 2020. However, a resurgence in coronavirus cases prompted many regional governments to impose restrictions on non-essential businesses and movement, cutting demand once again.
Meanwhile, gold prices in India rose nearly 6% in May, capping a second successive monthly gain. Imports from January through May more than tripled to 271.2 tons.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished