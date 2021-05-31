India’s gold imports dip again as virus curbs hit demand

Gold imports by India plummeted in May due to a new wave of the pandemic which restricted mobility and shuttered stores, according to a report in mining.com.

This wiped out demand during key festivals and weddings during the month. According to data from sources, inbound purchases slumped to 11.3 tons in May from 70.3 tons in April.

However, that’s higher than the 1.3 tons imported in May last year when the country had come to a standstill due to a nationwide lockdown.

Economic recovery and lower prices had pushed up gold purchases in the world’s second-biggest buyer earlier this year after being slammed in 2020. However, a resurgence in coronavirus cases prompted many regional governments to impose restrictions on non-essential businesses and movement, cutting demand once again.

Meanwhile, gold prices in India rose nearly 6% in May, capping a second successive monthly gain. Imports from January through May more than tripled to 271.2 tons.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished







