Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
Yesterday
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
31 may 2021
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
De Beers hikes rough diamond prices again – report
Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources, that De Beers hiked the prices for some rough diamonds bigger than 2 carats by about 10%, with other expensive goods rising in high single digits.
The diamond miner also increased the prices of some categories of smaller goods.
De Beers’ increase of rough stones was said to have not discouraged buying from the major cutting centers that are benefiting from strong consumer demand in the U.S. and China.
Buyers from India and Antwerp had been restocking supplies as they struggled to acquire stones as a result of travel restrictions imposed to curb the spreading of COVID-19.
However, as demand improved during the festive season, De Beers and other big producers saw an opportunity to increase prices.
De Beers has been increasing since the end of last year and was already back to pre-coronavirus levels, according to Bloomberg.
It sold more than $1.6 billion in rough gems in its first three sales of 2021.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished