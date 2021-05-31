De Beers hikes rough diamond prices again – report

De Beers has increased prices of some rough diamonds at this week’s sale as demand from cutters and polishers rises, according to media reports.

Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources, that De Beers hiked the prices for some rough diamonds bigger than 2 carats by about 10%, with other expensive goods rising in high single digits.

The diamond miner also increased the prices of some categories of smaller goods.

De Beers’ increase of rough stones was said to have not discouraged buying from the major cutting centers that are benefiting from strong consumer demand in the U.S. and China.

Buyers from India and Antwerp had been restocking supplies as they struggled to acquire stones as a result of travel restrictions imposed to curb the spreading of COVID-19.

However, as demand improved during the festive season, De Beers and other big producers saw an opportunity to increase prices.

De Beers has been increasing since the end of last year and was already back to pre-coronavirus levels, according to Bloomberg.

It sold more than $1.6 billion in rough gems in its first three sales of 2021.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





