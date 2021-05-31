Exclusive
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
Yesterday
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
31 may 2021
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Hong Kong Customs seize diamonds worth HK$25 mn at border checkpoint
The truck was found to be carrying HK$19 million worth of gold bars, which were not seized by customs as they had been declared as cargo to transport from Hong Kong to Shenzhen.
Senior Superintendent Mark Woo Wai-Kwan, head of the Customs and Excise Department’s syndicate crimes investigation bureau, said 1,302 diamonds were seized along with 330 grams of melee diamonds, 10 blue diamonds, and one emerald.
“The diamonds weigh 0.3 to two carats each and the total haul is worth about HK$25 mn,” he said. “It is the biggest-ever seizure of this kind.”
As per the SCMP report, customs officers arrested the 47-year-old male driver on suspicion of exporting unmanifested cargo – an offence that carries a maximum penalty of seven years in jail and a HK$2 mn fine.
Woo said the diamond-smuggling bid was designed to avoid stringent import restrictions and mainland Chinese taxes.
“We believe the diamonds were bound for factories across the border, where they would be turned into jewellery before being sold in the mainland market,” he said.
He added that officers were investigating the source of the diamonds and looking into whether there was a cross-border smuggling syndicate behind the attempt.
According to the department, it was the first diamond-smuggling case detected this year. The senior superintendent said they would strengthen inspections at control points and increase the exchange of intelligence to combat such illegal activities. The suspect has been released on bail pending further investigation.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished