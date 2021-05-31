Exclusive
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
Yesterday
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
31 may 2021
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Ghana diamond output slides on the closure of GCDC
Ghana Business News reports that the decline in diamond sales was due to the suspension of production by the country’s only large-scale producer, Great Consolidated Diamond Company Ghana (GCDG).
The Ghanaian government took over GCDG from a local private investor, Jospong Group of Companies last year.
Jospong, which took over then Ghana Consolidated Diamond Company (GCD) in 2011 under a privatisation deal and renamed it GCDGL, had agreed to invest $100 million over five years to produce 1-million carats every year over the period.
However, Jospong only paid $3.8 million, forcing the government to take the company back.
Meanwhile, Ghana's gold production tumbled 12% to 4.02 million ounces in 2020 from 4.57 million ounces, the previous year.
The West African country, however, retained its position as the continent's leading gold producer despite the impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to Reuters.
The report shows that gold output by Ghana's large-scale mines eased 4.8% to 2.8 million ounces last year, while that of the small-scale gold sector fell 26% to 1.18 million ounces.
Chamber of Mines president Eric Asubonteng said last year’s drop in output was the country's biggest since 2004.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished