Exclusive
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
Today
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
31 may 2021
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Norilsk Nickel will support the Kola Sami
Elena Rocheva, President of the Kola Sámi Association, thanked Norilsk Nickel for supporting several socially significant projects: the publication of the Almanac of Sámi Literature in 2019 and the help given by the company last year to create a monument to the feat of soldiers of the Sámi reindeer transport battalions - defenders of the Soviet Arctic.
“Measures to support local communities representing the interests of the indigenous peoples of the North have always attracted special attention of Norilsk Nickel acting within the framework of its own Indigenous Rights Policy. The company has a rich positive experience of interaction with associations of indigenous peoples in the Taimyr Peninsula: the five-year development plan developed by Norilsk Nickel together with the tribal communities is currently being implemented. And although our enterprises do not exist in the territories of traditional Sami residence in the Murmansk Province, we always treat with understanding the needs and demands of the indigenous people of the regions where the company operates. Today there is every reason to continue our interaction at a new qualitative level,” stressed Andrey Grachev, Vice President of Norilsk Nickel.
On the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Andrey Grachev said that the company had previously signed a similar agreement with the indigenous peoples of the North, with representatives of the indigenous peoples of the Krasnoyarsk Territory and Taimyr. This agreement included dozens of different events, for example, such complex projects as cultural events and the construction of residential buildings.
According to Igor Barinov, Head of the Federal Agency for Ethnic Affairs, “trying to decide the fate of indigenous peoples without their participation is absurd.” “At conference calls, one of which was held in Taimyr and the second in Ugra, we discussed the social responsibility of companies supporting the indigenous peoples of the North,” said Igor Barinov.
“We invited representatives of all Taimyr communities to participate in the Coordination Council under the company’s Polar Division. We have 36 large and 14 small communities in the peninsula. Every vote is valuable to us, so we invited representatives of all 50 communities to join this council,” the vice-president of Norilsk Nickel said.
Foreign participants of the forum noted the best practices of Norilsk Nickel. Lars Kullerud, President of the University of the Arctic said, “I am very pleased to note that Norilsk Nickel has hosted me several times at its factories, and I got to know their work. I was deeply impressed that people there not only improve their professional level, but also study the specifics of work in the Arctic, and they should know the specifics of interaction with indigenous peoples.”
The main task is to preserve one’s identity and preserve one’s languages, our traditional values, and knowledge. This is how Grigory Ledkov, President of the Association of Indigenous Peoples of the North, Siberia, and the Far East of the Russian Federation views its mission.
The vice-president of Norilsk Nickel adheres to the same idea in cooperation with the indigenous peoples of the North: “The humanitarian component is important. We understand very well that if people lose their language, people lose their roots, then they lose their territory, and this is a direct road to extinction.”
“The system of joint work with the peoples of the North turned out to be successful in Taimyr. Therefore, now Norilsk Nickel has decided to implement a similar project in the Kola Peninsula,” Andrey Grachev noted.
According to the vice-president of Norilsk Nickel, “The agreement covers all aspects of life: from the publication of various works of Sami literature to various joint projects, for example, related to the preservation of this people’s way of household activities, culture, and crafts.”
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished