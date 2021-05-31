Exclusive
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
Today
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
31 may 2021
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Diamond production at Mir is expected to start in 2030-2031
According to Aisen Nikolaev, additional exploration of reserves and development of technical regulations are now being completed at the diamond pipe, while the place for the new mine is already located and there is an agreed scheme for reaching deep underground layers.
ALROSA has already developed technological approaches and the work has begun, said Aisen Nikolayev, noting that they will try to speed up the construction, but this depends on issues related to the safety of production and difficult mining and geological environment.
ALROSA said that geological exploration to further study the reserves of the Mir diamond pipe will be completed in 2021 and a report evaluating the reserves will be prepared in 2022, according to Interfax.
The operation of the Mir mine was terminated as a result of the accident on August 4, 2017, the reasons for which according to the commission of Rostekhnadzor (Russia’s Federal Service for Environmental, Technological and Nuclear Supervision) were a combination of hydrogeological, technical and organizational factors. The commission estimated the economic damage at 10.216 billion rubles.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished