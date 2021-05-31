Diamond production at Mir is expected to start in 2030-2031

Today News

In an interview with Interfax the head of Yakutia, Aisen Nikolaev, said that the construction of a new Mir diamond mine is planned to start in the period of 2023-2028, and diamond production at the new mine is expected to begin in 2030-2031.

According to Aisen Nikolaev, additional exploration of reserves and development of technical regulations are now being completed at the diamond pipe, while the place for the new mine is already located and there is an agreed scheme for reaching deep underground layers.

ALROSA has already developed technological approaches and the work has begun, said Aisen Nikolayev, noting that they will try to speed up the construction, but this depends on issues related to the safety of production and difficult mining and geological environment.

ALROSA said that geological exploration to further study the reserves of the Mir diamond pipe will be completed in 2021 and a report evaluating the reserves will be prepared in 2022, according to Interfax.

The operation of the Mir mine was terminated as a result of the accident on August 4, 2017, the reasons for which according to the commission of Rostekhnadzor (Russia’s Federal Service for Environmental, Technological and Nuclear Supervision) were a combination of hydrogeological, technical and organizational factors. The commission estimated the economic damage at 10.216 billion rubles.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





