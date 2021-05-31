Exclusive
Pandora’s endorsement of lab-grown stones will not devalue natural diamonds – Zimnisky
Jewellery retailer Pandora recently announced that it will no longer purchase natural diamonds as it had switched to lab-grown diamonds. However, diamond market analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview that...
“The volume of Forevermark diamonds that we drive through Indian partners is much higher than in other parts of the world,” says Sachin Jain
Sachin Jain has been a part of the Indian arm of De Beers that dates back to 2010 when he came on board as Head of Retail. In year 2014 he took over as President of Forevermark and today he is the Managing Director of De Beers, India. His single-minded...
31 may 2021
GSI's new Jaipur office to specialize in colored gemstones
Gemological Science International (GSI) has opened a new laboratory in Jaipur, India. Since this state is the capital of colored gemstones, the laboratory will have a dedicated division specializing in colored gemstone geographical origin and...
24 may 2021
“We welcome the mandatory hallmarking in the interest of consumers, but it is also essential to have proper and evenly spread infrastructure across India,” asserts Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC
Ashish Pethe, Chairman of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), formerly known as All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) is based in Mumbai. As the third-generation heir of M/s Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers established...
17 may 2021
ALMAR is a case in point that will serve to develop the process of funding junior companies and geological exploration in general
Arkticheskaya Gornaya Kompaniya (AGK, Arctic Mining Company) develops the diamond deposits in the Lena-Anabar diamondiferous sub-province of Yakutia under the ALMAR (Diamonds of the Arctic) brand. This company attracts investments for...
10 may 2021
Jubilee acquires more PGMs tailings material
This is in addition to the recent PGM Supply Agreements in the Eastern Limb and the acquisition of 255 000 tonnes of PGM containing material in the Western Limb.
It said the acquisition was linked to the prevailing PGM basket price and is payable monthly in advance of uplifting the material and transporting it to Jubilee’s Inyoni PGM plant.
Jubilee has targeted to commence the upliftment of the PGM material during June 2021 targeting a minimum rate of 30 000 tonnes per month, the equivalent of 1600 PGM ounces per month.
“Our reputation as the go-to partner in an ever-expanding operational footprint is just another example of our ability to outpace competitors and drive growth in the region and I am highly confident that we will secure further long-term feed supplies and operational presence driving our sustained earnings in South Africa,” said Jubilee chief executive Leon Coetzer.
Until recently, Jubilee’s current PGM operational footprint has been limited to the Western Limb, a single area of the two main PGM areas in South Africa.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished